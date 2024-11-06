Is Agatha All Along new tonight on Disney+? Season 2 hopes

Is Agatha All Along new tonight on Disney+? Well, we should note for starters here that we of course want more of the title character and her story. Remember that at the end of the season 1 finale, we learned so much and it feels like, at least on the surface, there is a setup for so much more. Now, Agatha Harkness (in spectral form) could travel alongside Billy to try to find the truth about Tommy.

So are we going to see all of this play out? Well, at least for now, let’s just say that this is a wait-and-see approach to whatever else is coming. There is nothing more on the air this week, as episode 9 was the epic finale. The show intentionally left all sorts of questions regarding the future, and whether or not it is picked up remains to be seen.

For the time being, here is at least some of what we can say — Kathryn Hahn was glorious in this role, and we do think that there’s a desire for more among the fanbase. Agatha All Along was incredibly popular with critics and while there is a Vision series coming, it has a different showrunner and it could be about different subject matter altogether.

Given that Disney+ recently submitted the Marvel drama in a category that is not limited series, there is still a chance that something more ends up happening. The option seems to be left open, but what we will say is this — if there is more Agatha Harkness, we hope that it will be under the tutelage of Jac Schaeffer once more. She’s been a head voice behind the character since WandaVision and we do not want that to change.

