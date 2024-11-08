Blue Bloods season 14 episode 15: Danny & Joe’s big case

Blue Bloods season 14 episode 15 is set to arrive next week on CBS — so what is the forefront of the story going to be here?

Well, for starters, you are getting more of Will Hochman as Joe Hill, though that is hardly a surprise. In this particular era of the police drama we have grown fairly accustomed to seeing him often, and here, he is going to be working alongside.

As for much of the rest of the story of “No Good Deed,” it appears to be going exactly how you would expect. To learn more, check out the full Blue Bloods season 14 episode 15 synopsis below:

“No Good Deed” – Danny and his nephew Joe Hill (Will Hochman) investigate the homicide of a delivery driver who may have been connected to an illegal narcotics ring in the city. Also, Eddie is determined to save the job of a probationary police officer who may be fired for responding to a crime; Frank faces a hard decision when he discovers Gormley is non-compliant with NYPD residency requirements; and Erin clashes with her boss, D.A. Crawford, when a seemingly rehabilitated criminal from an old case becomes the subject of an armed robbery investigation, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Nov. 15 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

The craziest thing to consider — and also one of the last things that we personally want to acknowledge — is the notion that there are only four more episodes this season. That means that you almost have to cling to every moment now with the cast and crew.

