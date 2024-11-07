Sweet Magnolias season 4 premiere date: November 2024 update

Is there a chance that a Sweet Magnolias season 4 premiere date is announced over the course of this month? What about updates on the show in general?

Obviously, we know that the viewership is going to be here for this particular show no matter when it premieres, and for good reason! It has characters and a story that just comes across as comforting and immersive — you have an opportunity here to really dive into the world and its people very single time, and it could be described as TV comfort food at its finest. Given that production is already done on this batch of episodes, you can also argue that Netflix is just waiting to announce a date at any given moment.

So, will that happen this month? There is a chance, but we tend to think they may wait until December to reveal something officially. Why? Well, for starters, we think that much of their marketing for this genre right now is going to be around Virgin River, which is coming back for season 6 next month. Meanwhile, this is not a show that has to be revealed some significant stretch ahead of time. A date could be announced in December and from there, Sweet Magnolias could actually premiere in February!

Now, let’s just go ahead and note that if you love this show, you could end up being responsible for much of the promotion alongside the rest of the fanbase. This is one of those series that does not have the promotional budget of The Witcher or Stranger Things. Then again, it also does not have anywhere near the same budget or threshold that it has to reach when it comes to its viewership.

For the time being, at least there is no indication that season 4 is going to be the final one. Consider that a beacon of hope.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Sweet Magnolias right now

What are you most hoping to see moving into Sweet Magnolias season 4 when it arrives?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







