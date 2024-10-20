Sweet Magnolias season 4 premiere date: October 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about a Sweet Magnolias season 4 premiere date between now and the end of October?

Well, the first thing that we really should do here is remind you that filming for the latest edition of the Netflix drama has already been completed! Because of that, we are able to shift over to a holding pattern where we wonder simply what the powers-that-be are going to be interested in doing in regards to actually getting it on the air.

Given that a somewhat similar show on the streaming service in Virgin River is coming out in December, this probably does lessen some of the pressure to get this show back in the immediate future. With that, it is our general sentiment that we are going to be waiting instead until at least January or February to see it. By virtue of that alone, we tend to think that October is a little too soon for some more news to trickle out, but who knows what could be coming before the end of the year?

No matter when Netflix does announce a Sweet Magnolias premiere date, we really just hope that there’s a decent amount of promotion that goes along with it. After all, this is one of those series that has been under the radar to some, and it is reliant a little more on word-of-mouth than anything for its success. It does feel like there could be a higher ceiling for it that it has yet to reach at this point.

Of course, no matter when you see it or how it gets promoted, we tend to know what the producers are likely going to emphasize. This is a show about relationships, strong characters, and really immersing people into a world. We don’t think that is going to change in the near future.

What do you most want to see moving into a Sweet Magnolias season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back here for some other updates soon.

