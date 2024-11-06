The Wheel of Time season 3 premiere date: November update

Is there a chance that some further information about The Wheel of Time season 3 is going to come out before November’s end? Obviously, this is one of those situations where we would love more intel as soon as humanly possible. Filming has been done for quite a long time and by virtue of that, we’re now in a spot now where we are just left to wonder what in the world the folks at Prime Video are actually planning — and also, what we are going to be learning within the relatively near future.

Now, you can make a case that this is the month that something more will be revealed on the fantasy epic. After all, it has now been fourteen months since the premiere of season 2, and we have made it to the other side of Amazon’s other epic fantasy in Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Unfortunately, this is where we remind you that The Wheel of Time is one of those shows that takes a long time to be put together, even after production is wrapped up. We are looking here at a program where you have a pretty extensive amount of visual effects that you need to throw after cameras stop rolling, and then there is localization and/or whatever else that needs to be primed for a global release.

So while we think there is a small chance that we are going to learn something more this month, it feels perhaps a tad too early. The more realistic scenario is that the series comes back in the spring and if that is the case, we will get some more specifics thrown out there when we get into the winter. Because of the size and scale of this particular show, we are at least hopeful that there will be a pretty large promotional campaign.

