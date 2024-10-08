The Wheel of Time season 3 premiere date: October 2024 update

Given that we are now into the month of October, what in the world is going on at this point when it comes to The Wheel of Time season 3?

After all, we understand any and all feelings of impatience at this point! More than a year has passed since the second season premiered, and we also should remind everyone that production wrapped some time ago. Because of this, we find ourselves in this precarious position where we are left to wonder just what is going on behind the scenes here. The only real answer that we can give right now is that this is a show that does require a ton of visual effects and post-production, so we can’t be too surprised to be in this particular spot as of now.

So when will we have a chance to learn more about when the show’s return? We’d love to say that it is going to happen this month but for now, that feels a little unlikely. Instead, we are likely looking at a situation here where we are going to get a premiere date announced either at the end of the year or in the winter. If we are lucky, the fantasy epic will come back in the spring or the summer.

Now, if you are out there wondering if this is an unusually long wait, the simplest answer that we can offer is that all things considered, it’s really not. Just remember for a moment that there are some other shows on Prime Video that are forcing you to wait to years between seasons, with The Boys being one of the most prominent examples. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has more or less shown itself to be the same.

