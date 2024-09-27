The Wheel of Time season 3 premiere date: Fall 2024 update

Is there a chance that we get some news about The Wheel of Time season 3 between now and the end of the fall?

Before we go too far down any individual rabbit hole here, let’s just start off by saying the following: Of course we want the fantasy epic back as soon as possible! In a lot of ways, it is easier to think about it now that we have another show back in a similar genre in Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The Robert Jordan adaptation has been done with production for a long time now and by virtue of that, we’re in this spot where we are left to wait for whatever Prime Video wants to do here.

If you are frustrated that things are taking so long at the moment, we would just remind you of the following: The Wheel of Time takes a long time to be put together in post-production. This is not the sort of show that can be rushed along. Meanwhile, it is also one that needs a pretty specific launch window from Amazon. Because it is such an important series for their calendar, they are not going to premiere season 3 too close to any other hit. It feels pretty clear at this point that you won’t be seeing new episodes this year, but the first half of 2025 still feels possible.

Provided that the next season comes out in the winter / early spring, there is a chance that a premiere date gets revealed this fall. Otherwise, we could be stuck waiting a little while longer.

As for what other news is notable at present…

We have noted this already, but we are still waiting to learn whether or not season 3 is going to be the final one. We tend to think that almost everyone understandably would like to have more of it, but Amazon may wait to see how season 3 performs. What makes that difficult, though, is that this show takes so long to make that if they do so, we could be waiting potentially until 2027 to see a fourth season arrive.

When do you think we are going to see The Wheel of Time season 3 arrive at Prime Video?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for more updates.

