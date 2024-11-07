Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 7: Carisi’s challenge

Next week on NBC, you are going to have a chance to see Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 7 — a story that is titled “Tenfold.” So, what is the central story going to be for this one?

The title alone for this episode would suggest a certain escalation, and it does feel based on the details that we have that this is warranted. After all, Bruno will find himself in the midst of a really difficult and challenging case, one where there are multiple victims and not a lot of evidence. Sure, we know that the unit has gone through situations like this multiple times in the past, but that does not make things any easier.

To get a few more details now about what else is coming, go ahead and check out the full Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 7 synopsis below:

11/14/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Bruno must get to the center of a victim’s incomplete story to track down a serial rapist. Carisi is helpless to stop a crime he suspects is about to be committed. TV-14

We do feel for Carisi, given that there are few worse feelings in this profession that being helpless. You often get into this particular line of work thinking that you will be able to get justice for victims; however, we have seen time and time again that this is not always the case on this show. There are often snags or unfortunate incidents that get in the way.

What does the long-term future look like here?

Well, we should go ahead and note here that there is a new episode that is planned for November 21. However, beyond that we know that there is going to be some sort of hiatus. As for how long that lasts, let’s just wait and see — we know that NBC does have a tendency to put a lot of holiday programming on the air.

