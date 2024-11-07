Law & Order season 24 episode 7: ‘Truth and Consequences’

Rest assured that net week on NBC, you are going to have a chance to see Law & Order season 24 episode 7 play out. So, what is the focal point of the show going to be?

Well, for starters the title here in “Truth and Consequences” has a certain powerful aura to it. This feels like the sort of name that could be handed to this show at almost any time.

So what actually is ahead for the story from here? Well, go ahead and check out the full Law & Order season 24 episode 7 synopsis:

11/14/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When tragedy strikes the family of a prominent judge, Brady must determine if the murder is connected to any of her rulings. Baxter steps in when a key witness refuses to testify. Maroun tries to protect another witness’s privacy. TV-14

Just from reading this alone, we do have a sense that this is going to be one of those super-complicated cases that is all about people in power and what they choose to do with it. Also, it is well worth remembering at the moment here that judges have around a million different people who want something bad to happen to them — especially in New York City.

Given what we know about Law & Order in general, we do tend to think that there is a way that almost everything will be resolved before the hour is over. As for how that happens, let’s just say that a certain wait-and-see approach is going to be required.

For those wondering about the future here…

Well, let’s just go ahead and say that there is going to be another new episode set for November 21. That is great, mostly due to the fact that there will almost certainly be a hiatus after the fact for at least Thanksgiving. As for what happens after the fact there, we’ll just have to wait and see.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.








