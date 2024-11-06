Found season 2 episode 6 video: The Gabi Mosely connection

Tomorrow night on NBC is going to bring Found season 2 episode 6 on the air, and it may be the most unusual case we’ve seen so far.

So, what is at the core of this story? We don’t have to describe this in some super-complicated way, as this may be the trickiest case that Gabi Mosely has ever taken on. After all, we are talking about a missing girl who bears her name, and also may have been targeted by Sir.

What is the origin story here? Well, let’s just say that this is a little bit complicated. If you head over to TV Insider, you can learn a little bit about Elizabeth Gabi Mosely, who started going by her middle name after hearing about Shanola Hampton’s character. She looked into her and started to view her as some sort of symbol of courage and hope.

Now, one of the larger questions that this preview makes us consider is rather simple: Did Sir really do this? Or, is that just a measure of misdirection at this point? there is no clear answer and yet, it is something that we are forced to think about for the time being. The missing Gabi’s mother suspects him mostly due to the eerie feeling that her daughter had that she was being watched at every point. It also would fit Sir’s MO in a way, given that he wanted nothing more than to find a way to get to the Gabi he is so obsessed with. Kidnapping someone with the same name? It is fully a form of emotional sabotage, and something that you do have to think about at this particular moment.

Hopefully, there will be an answer one way or another tomorrow — but there are still chances for some other struggles down the road.

Where do you think the story is going to go heading into Found season 2 episode 6 over on NBC?

