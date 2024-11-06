Emily in Paris season 5 premiere date: November 2024 update

Is there a chance that we’re going to learn more about Emily in Paris season 5 between now and the end of November?

First and foremost, we should go ahead and note that there is another batch of episodes coming! That renewal was revealed not that long ago, but the show is not without its fair share of controversy. Remember some of the recent comments by Lucas Bravo suggesting some frustration with Gabriel’s arc, and uncertainty surrounding whatever his future will be on the show. There is some uncertainty for some of the characters, as well, as there are questions as to whether or not we’re going to be seeing Emily stay in Rome for the foreseeable future.

So what are the chances we hear something more substantial about Emily in Paris season 5 this month? For now, we would say that the odds are pretty low, with there being one central reason for it at the end of the day. We are talking here about a show that has yet to start filming, and if you are Darren Star and/or the writers, you likely do not feel any real pressure at all to start getting some information out there.

For now, the odds are that within the first half of next year, you will see at least a handful of details regarding what the next season could look like, and we hope for a late summer / early fall premiere. We recognize that there was a much longer wait between seasons 3 and 4, but there were mitigating factors in there including industry strikes in 2023 that slowed down a significant chunk of the process. Things are a little bit different this time around and you have to be aware of that.

Related – Read more about Lucas Bravo’s comments and his future on Emily in Paris

What are you most hoping to see at this point when it comes to Emily in Paris season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for other updates throughout the rest of the off-season.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







