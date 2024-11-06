The Golden Bachelorette: Tonight’s Golden Bachelor trial run?

Tonight The Golden Bachelorette is going to present The Men Tell All, and there are a couple of ways you can look at it. From one vantage point, you can argue that this is just a silly way to reflect and look back on the season, while also hearing some stories about male friendship at the same time.

Yet, is there something more bubbling underneath the surface here? It is easy to argue that, especially through the lens of possibly learning a little bit more about the next potential star of The Golden Bachelor a little later on down the road.

Are there some reasonable contenders from Joan Vassos’ season? You can argue that someone like a Charles L. or a Gary would be fun, but does being a great supporting character make you the right lead? That is a question producers may be wondering but at the same time, it also feels like there are not some huge number of great options out there. Remember that Pascal’s exit was polarizing and we’re not sure that Jordan is memorable enough.

One other possibility for the next lead here is simply that ABC and the producers go off the board and choose someone who is not affiliated with the franchise at all — and honestly, that would not be a terrible idea. Given that the ratings for The Golden Bachelorette are significantly worse than what they were back during the days of The Golden Bachelor, we do tend to think that some sort of larger change could be in order. As for what that could look like, let’s just say that remains to be seen.

Just don’t expect any full clarity before the finale, given that producers have a ton of time to figure this out since another season, most likely, would not air until the fall.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding The Golden Bachelorette and what lies ahead

What are you hoping to see on The Golden Bachelorette and the upcoming The Men Tell All?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







