Elsbeth season 2 episode 5 spoilers: Pamela Adlon to appear

We’ve said this time and time again, but one of the things about Elsbeth as a whole is that there are so many unique characters. It is the sort of show that allows guest stars to come in and play fascinating people on a weekly basis — and it’s why we are not surprised that they continue to book familiar faces!

With this in mind, let’s go ahead and indicate that Pamela Adlon of Better Things fame is slated to appear on the next installment, titled “Elsbeth Flips the Bird.” It is one that feels like it has serious The Bear vibes already, mostly due to the fact that a kitchen / a restaurant will be front and center here.

To get a few more details now all about what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full Elsbeth season 2 episode 5 synopsis below:

“Elsbeth Flips the Bird” – Elsbeth investigates the death of a devious kitchen staffer after he causes havoc in New York’s hottest restaurant and enrages one of America’s most revered chefs (Pamela Adlon), on the CBS Original series ELSBETH, Thursday, Nov. 14 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Obviously there is not a lot of information being shared here, but why would you expect that to be the cast, all things considered? A lot of the appeal for the show in general is quite simple: Getting a chance to see a fun mystery with some interesting people front and center. We do imagine that the end result here will be different than you expect!

One thing that we are waiting for

How about news of a season 3 renewal? So far, season 2 is actually up in the ratings versus season 1, and that is a really good sign.

What are you the most interested in seeing as we await Elsbeth season 2 episode 5?

