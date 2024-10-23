Elsbeth season 2: More on Vanessa Bayer, Christmas episode

One of the things that is so great about a show like Elsbeth is that there is unlimited potential for there to be fun stuff around holidays. In this instance, that includes a Christmas episode titled “Gold, Frankincense, and Murder” that is slated to air on December 5.

So what is there to be excited about here? Well, for starters, this marks a chance to see the criminally-underrated Vanessa Bayer (Saturday Night Live) in a guest spot that will hopefully be memorable. We know that she is one of those actors known for playing fun, mostly-optimistic characters. However, what happens when she plays a possible murder suspect? This seems like one of the ideas that this show is going to be bringing to the table here, and we are curious to see where things go.

To get a few more details now on what’s ahead here, check out the synopsis below:

Celebrity Christmas curators Dirk and DeeDee Dashers (Vanessa Bayer) go from tinsel to tragedy after Dirk is killed in a freak accident and Elsbeth begins to suspect his wife is behind the murder. Meanwhile, Elsbeth gets a holiday surprise courtesy of Wagner and Kaya.

There may be some people who watch this Elsbeth episode just because of it being the holiday season — by virtue of that, they may not really have a good sense of what the show is about. The objective of this episode has to be selling people on the story, while at the same time also giving them a reason to come back in the weeks ahead. CBS has found a pretty substantial hit on their hands with this show, and it is of course our hope that they find a way to keep that going for as long as possible.

