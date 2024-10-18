Elsbeth season 2 episode 2 spoilers: A Good Wife reunion!

Following what you see on the premiere today, let’s just say that Elsbeth season 2 episode 2 is going to contain all sorts of fun stuff! Not only are you going to have a notable new guest star, at the same time there’s also a chance to see something that will be appealing to longtime fans of The Good Wife.

After all, we are here to say that Christian Borle is going to be appearing here as Carter Schmidt! We know that there’s been a certain desire for fans of this show and The Good Fight to see characters turn up here, but at the same time, producers have been a little bit hesitant. They want the Carrie Preston show to be its own thing and because of that, they don’t want to introduce too many people who are going to confuse new viewers.

Now, let’s get into the case itself! To get a few more details about the story ahead, go ahead and check out the full Elsbeth season 2 episode 2 synopsis below:

“The Wrong Stuff” – When a billionaire dies in a freak accident during a space training simulation, Elsbeth suspects a fellow magnate and wannabe astronaut with a grudge named Neal (Robert Riggle) is responsible. Also, Elsbeth’s day is turned upside down when she is reunited with a former colleague from Chicago, on the CBS Original series ELSBETH, Thursday, Oct. 24 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

For those who are unaware at the moment, this particular installment is going to be directed by Aisha Tyler, who you know from Criminal Minds: Evolution in addition to a wide array of other shows that are out there. She has a fantastic sense of humor, so we tend to think that some of that will be in there.

What are you most excited to see entering Elsbeth season 2 episode 2 over at CBS next week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember here to also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







