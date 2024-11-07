Ghosts season 4 episode 5 spoilers: ‘A Star is Dead’

For those who you are eager already to learn for Ghosts season 4 episode 5, let’s just say that there is a lot of fun stuff coming! In particular, “A Star Is Dead” is a brilliant title and based on the information we have right now, it feels like you’re going to have a chance to see characters go a little bit outside themselves.

Take, for starters, Sam trying her hand at community theater, which is something that is probably really fun for Rose McIver to play! After all, she is getting a chance to portray an actress-of-sorts as an actress, and this gives her a chance to have some fun with Alberta at the same time.

Below, you can check out the full Ghosts season 4 episode 5 synopsis with some other insight on what lies ahead:

“A Star Is Dead” – Alberta offers to help Sam prepare for an audition for a community theater production. Also, Sass finds a new reason to interfere in Jay’s dreams, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Nov. 14 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

For those who are wondering, there is still a lot of story still to come the rest of the year beyond this! We also would not be surprised is if at some point, we do end up seeing Patience find a way back to the mix of things … even if it does not appear to be something that is necessarily going to happen in the early going here.

One of the great things about this season in particular is that in terms of its ratings, it is holding up really well! In general, that bodes pretty darn great when it comes to the future.

