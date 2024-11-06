Is Grotesquerie new tonight on FX? Season 2 hopes

Is Grotesquerie new tonight on FX? Following the end of last week’s episode, we more than understand the need for answers. After all, consider the fact that last week’s episode did not actually tell you who the actual killer is … provided that there is one and we’re not in the midst of another dream-sequence sort of scenario here.

Unfortunately, you are not going to be getting a new episode for a while … if at all. The show is done for the season, and there is no word as of yet regarding whether or it will be coming back for a season 2. Are we optimistic? Sure, and there are a handful of different reasons for that.

First and foremost, let us begin here by noting that FX and executive producer Ryan Murphy have a long and particularly storied history, and it would be shocking for the network to cancel something that he is so invested in. He co-wrote the entirety of the story himself, and that is not something that he does with that many shows at this point! It also seemed to have a measure of commercial success and drew attention thanks to both Niecy Nash-Betts as the lead and Travis Kelce as a guest star.

We tend to think that eventually, Grotesquerie is going to need to give some answers as to what is going on with this particular killer, and also what is real / what is actually a dream or Lois’ coma-mind. Are we at the point that they have to start handing stuff out yet? Hardly, but this is still something that we would all be smart to be thinking about to a certain extent. The longer they go without it, the more frustrated people are going to be.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

