Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: Director on John Dutton presence

What will the role be of John Dutton through the remainder of Yellowstone? It is something we have wondered for some time. Kevin Costner is apparently not going to be appearing in the upcoming batch of episodes and yet, it certainly feels like his impact will still be felt!

After all, remember this: If John dies, almost the entirety of the show changes. It becomes a power struggle where a number of different characters struggle to pick up the pieces. We absolutely imagine that there is going to be a Succession like battle over who gets the land or who ends up running the ranch. Even if it feels like Beth and Rip are the most suited to do it, this hardly means that it is going to actually happen.

Rest assured, the one thing you can count on now is that Taylor Sheridan is not going to just blow past what happened to John moving into the rest of the story. Speaking on this subject further to The Hollywood Reporter, here is what Christina Voros (who directed four of the upcoming six episodes) had to say on the subject:

“His presence is integral. I think to say any more than that would potentially compromise all the work that went into redacting the scripts … But I think the reason people are wondering, ‘Is he, isn’t he? Where is he, where is he not?’ is because he is the patriarch, and his presence is an essential component to the story. John Dutton is still central.”

Honestly, it is hard to imagine that John will ever be diminished regardless of how long this show goes or whatever spin-offs are ahead. After all, he had become the Governor of Montana at the start of season 5, and that is in addition to ruling over one of the most important ranches in all of the country.

