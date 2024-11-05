Yellowjackets season 3 spoilers: Sophie Thatcher on ‘freedom’

For those who are not currently aware, filming for Yellowjackets season 3 has already wrapped up and now, we are just waiting for a premiere! Is that going to happen soon? We certainly hope so, but we’re also well-aware that a good bit of patience may, unfortunately, still be required.

So in the interim, we are more than fine to sit back and speculate away as to what could be coming for a number of characters across multiple timelines. After all, there is still a lot we do not know about the past. All we can say is that we are heading closer to the spring, and Natalie (at least for now) has been appointed as the Antler Queen. Given that the present-day version is now dead, a lot will be reliant upon Sophie Thatcher to deliver as we move forward.

Speaking to Collider, the actress had the following to say about her performance this time around, including the inevitable comparisons that came about between herself and Juliette Lewis, who played the present-day character in the first two seasons:

“Going to Season 3, I do have a sense of freedom, and I’m a little bit less obsessed with pinpointing the voice — I mean, it’s probably in me now. But I think there was a little bit more freedom and I could play around, and I was less pressured. The first season I was just like, ‘I don’t know if I’m comparable to her or as intense as her.’ That was always my biggest fear, that I wasn’t as intense as her. But I think in Season 3, you start to see more intensity, and that I felt more room to play around. It was also, with Season 3, less pressure on myself because I’ve been doing it for a while.”

The biggest thing that we tend to remind ourselves of at the moment is pretty simple: Just because Natalie is the Antler Queen now does not mean it will stay that way forever. The only thing that we can say with confidence is that some answers are coming, and absolutely, the wilderness is going to be turning up a new dose of danger.

