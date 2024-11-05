The Penguin ratings make case for possible season 2, spin-off

There is only one episode left at this point of The Penguin on HBO and Max, but one thing certainly feels clear: The show is stronger than ever. As a matter of fact, you can argue that it’s made a great case already for either a season 2 or a spin-off at some point down the road.

So what sort of numbers are we seeing the show put up? Of course, a lot of it is cumulative and yet, it has improved steadily over the course of the season.

Per a new report from TVLine, episode 7 of the Colin Farrell – Cristin Milioti series ended up drawing 1.9 million cross-platform viewers over the course of the night. Meanwhile, the series premiere has now amassed over 14 million viewers in the past six weeks. The night one viewership for episode 7 is the strongest that we have seen for the show so far, and that certainly does bode well for the future, right?

The unfortunate thing is that with Farrell likely reprising his role in The Batman: Part II, it remains to be seen whether or not Oz is going to be alive to appear in a season 2 of this show. Meanwhile, the producers have not specified whether or not anyone from this show will appear in a separate series. HBO has certainly said in the past that their goal is to have some sort of other marquee character — which means that it may not even be someone we’ve met yet. Could there be a more realistic version of a Mr. Freeze or a Poison Ivy? We tend to think that, at least for now, almost any potential idea could be on the table.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

