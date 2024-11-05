Superman & Lois season 4 episode 7 promo: Struggle over secrets

As we do get prepared to see Superman & Lois season 4 episode 7 on The CW next week, what is going to be center stage? Well, based on the new promo alone, it could really come down to one word and one word only: Secrets.

Or, to be specific, think in terms of a secret identity. It is so much at the center of who Clark Kent is outside of that costume, but is it all unraveling? It certainly appears like that could be the case.

We know that it is a long-running joke in DC lore that nobody can ever figure out that Clark is Superman, but it is something that matters to him deeply. Also, he tends to think that it is the only thing that allows him to have a semblance of a normal life. Of course, this is where his sons remind him that it is hardly as though his life is normal as it is, and you can’t really argue with that, right?

Outside of dangers regarding Clark’s identity, the next question mark is how the show can manage to top the excellent brawl that we got in episode 6 — which is another great reminder of how this show continues to manage to do a lot with a little. While it certainly has a healthy budget compared to a lot of other CW shows, it still pales in comparison to what else is out there in the superhero world. It has been fiercely creative and smart with its use of battle sequences, and that’s the sort of thing that a lot of other series in this genre could seriously learn more from.

Now that we are so close to the end … well, we really just hope the show sticks the landing.

