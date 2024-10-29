Superman & Lois season 4 episode 6 promo: Is Lex losing it?

As you prepare to see Superman & Lois season 4 episode 6 on The CW next week, it definitely feels as though everything will hit the fan. Are you prepared for it? We’ve reached the halfway point of the season, and at this point, Lex Luthor is clearly not going to stop his various evil machinations.

Let’s just put it this way: He was clearly willing to discard a potential relationship with his daughter Elizabeth just to keep his obsession going with Lois. That should tell you something; some of his other actions will, as well.

As has been the case for much of this season, The CW is not sharing much about Superman & Lois season 4 episode 6. The network’s philosophy on promoting this show is both ironic and hilarious. They recognize that this is the most top-quality show that they have and by virtue of that, are doing whatever they can to keep secrets and surprise viewers. However, they aren’t super-keen on finding ways to keep other top-quality shows on their schedule of this scale or ambition. Superman & Lois is the final comic-book show that they have and other than All American, is the past show from the previous regime. It’s going to be really sad when it is over.

Based on the promo for what lies ahead, the one thing that we can at least say here is that Clark is going to discover that he’s far from his old self — and how long is that going to work when you consider what he and Lois are up against? We’re sure that at some point, Superman is going to rise again … but when is it?

You can view the promo for what lies ahead here — though some of the footage in it was already in the midseason treater from earlier this month.

What do you most want to see moving into Superman & Lois season 4 episode 6 next week?

Do you wish we had larger glimpses of what is ahead, or do you actually like the super-secretive nature of things at present? Share right now in the comments! Once you do, come back to get some other updates.

