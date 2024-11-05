The Voice 26: Cameron Wright, Cassidy Lee sing ‘Hero’

Tonight, The Voice 26 is bringing you to the end of the Battle Rounds with Cameron Wright and Cassidy Lee — and suffice it to say, they had a big challenge.

Over the final minutes of the episode tonight, the two had to take on a pretty difficult (and ambitious!) song in “Hero” by Mariah Carey. At first, we’ll admit that we gave Michael Buble side-eye when he picked this song, since it really did not feel well-suited for either one of them. It also felt like this could be a somewhat lopsided battle, given the simple fact that Cameron had such a hugely successful blind audition whereas Cassidy only had Michael turn around for her.

Yet, we’ve certainly seen upsets happen within the world of The Voice before, and we easily thought that we would have another one here. We will say that Cassidy did a good job of trying to make the song fit for her, though we still don’t really like the choice for either one of them. Cameron did a much better job of naturally fitting into the style of the song, but that didn’t mean that he was going to be the pick at the end of all of this.

The choice for Michael really just came down to who he felt he could do more with as the competition furthered along. Cameron had the better range, but Cassidy had a real uniqueness about her. In the end, though Cameron predictably managed to get the spot on Michael’s team moving forward. As for Cassidy, we can’t say that we’re shocked about her getting a steal from Reba — that had to be used at some point, right? Honestly, this feels like a good fit for her as well.

