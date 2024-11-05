Lioness season 2 episode 4 video: A glimpse of Cruz?

We know that through much of Lioness season 2 so far, one of the biggest question marks everyone has had is related to Cruz. Where in the world is she? What has she been doing?

Well, it is abundantly clear that the Paramount+ series is happy to keep that information from you, at least for the time being. Yet, there is the tiniest of glimpses of her in a new preview! If you head over to the link here right now, you can see at least a little more of what we are talking about here. Unfortunately, you’re not getting much in here beyond confirmation that Laysla De Oliveira is still on the show … but isn’t that at least enough to tide us over for now?

As for what Cruz’s story is going to be on Lioness moving forward, it absolutely feels like she’s still going to spend at least some time around Joe … but how she feels towards her remains to be seen. We know that Zoe Saldana’s character has a somewhat merciless approach to how she does her job — and honestly, some of that may just be because she has to. That’s the easiest way to handle the sort of stuff that these characters do.

Yet, if there is at least one lesson to take away from what we saw over the end of last season, it’s that Cruz can’t see things that way. She formed such a close relationship to Aaliyah and it was clear that there was love there … but it also ended in heartbreak. We do think that this is going to inform what lies ahead for the character now … but the form it manifests still remains quite a mystery.

Related – Be sure to get some additional insight on Lioness, including a few more details on what else is next

What do you most want to see moving into Lioness season 2 episode 4 when it arrives this weekend?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back for some other updates here soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







