Lioness season 2 episode 4: Zoe Saldaña on Cruz, Josie, more

As we prepare to see Lioness season 2 episode 4 on Paramount+ this coming weekend, many questions have to be about Cruz. After all, when is she coming back to be a major part of the story?

We know already that we’re not looking at a question of whether or not the character returns. Laysla De Oliveira is still a main cast member, but the producers and/or the cast have done a good job of keeping the finer details under wraps for her story. We know that there wasn’t exactly a lot of love lost between Cruz and the program at the end of season 1, due mostly to the heartbreak that she experienced fulfilling her mission. So, where is she at now?

While star and executive producer Zoe Saldaña did not say too much to Collider about how Cruz comes back, she certainly indicates that there is going to be a great back-and-forth that exists between her, Joe, and new recruit Josie:

Yes, they are in the sense that one is a much more accomplished officer and, therefore, has been in it longer and adds a certain level of experience — I’m talking about Genesis’ character, Josie. But Cruz is a very special character because Cruz is the heart that always reminds Joe, “Wait a minute, these are people. We can’t just get so lost in what we’re doing that we’re forgetting about the integrity of truth, and the truth sometimes is better.” But there is a lack of experience that causes her to be impulsive in situations where she needs to be a lot more reliable. But Joe sees that potential, whereas in the first season, she didn’t see that in Cruz. I’m excited for the relationship that’s going to be unfolding in the season between Joe and Cruz, and the dynamic that they’re gonna have with Joe, Cruz, and Josie.

Ultimately, this all suggests that Cruz may still be around the program in some way, but what is her own motivation at this point? We are mostly just curious to see how she is feeling on the other side of her heartbreak with Aaliyah. That character is still out there, but will Cruz ever see her again?

