Lioness season 2 episode 4 spoilers: The infiltration

Next week on Paramount+, you are going to have a chance to see Lioness season 2 episode 4 arrive — so what will the story be?

Well, for starters, we are gearing up for a great opportunity here to actually see the latest mission begin. Josie is someone who we’ve seen be brought in to the program and at the end of episode 3, she actually made contact with her father. She was hesitant to disclose the truth about who her father really is — sure, he may not like everything that he does, but it is 100% clear that she is aware of it. This story has to be top priority at this point, given that it is at the forefront of what we’re seeing in regards to Joe’s mission. Josie may need to infiltrate her own father’s operation to bring them down.

So what else is coming moving into Lioness season 2 episode 4? Go ahead and take a look at the synopsis below:

Joe and Kyle make contact with a potential new source of intel. A newly expanded team conducts a hit with unanticipated results.

The biggest question that still remains

We don’t actually think that this one is altogether complicated. Instead, we are talking here about the whereabouts of Cruz! We know that Laysla De Oliveira is still a big part of this season and yet, characters continue to avoid mentioning her as though she is some sort of ghost within this world. In a lot of ways, this is bizarre … but we also tend to think that it is deliberate. Taylor Sheridan likely has a plan for what to do here and at this point, we just need to be patient and see what he’s cooked up.

The one thing we tend to feel confident about is that moving forward, this is a show that is going to escalate and bring us closer to some of the action and drama they teased back in the premiere. Why wouldn’t we want more of that at this point?

What do you most want to see moving into Lioness season 2 episode 4 when it arrives?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







