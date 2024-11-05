Survivor 47 episode 8 sneak peek: Sol’s Secret Agents

As we get ourselves prepared to see Survivor 47 episode 8 on CBS tomorrow night, how much should we focus on Sol as a big player? We’ll admit that he’s one of the more likable and interesting players this season and really, this is one of the first legitimate chances we’ve had to see him in action. After all, a lot of what we saw from him in the early going was just him trying to fend off Rome. Now, he gets to play more on his own game.

So, what does that really look like? Well, based on some early impressions, it seems like a lot of his game could be pretty cloak-and-dagger moving forward.

If you head over to the official Survivor YouTube channel, you can see a sneak peek in which Sol describes to us why he saved Rachel with his advantage he found while out on his reward. A big part of it was him knowing that she is a target of some other people; another part is him thinking that he’s love to work with her in a SSA — or, “Sol’s Secret Agents.”

Keeping Rachel around is a double-edged sword. From one vantage point, you can argue that this is a smart move to ensure that someone else will have a target on her back over him; also, it did create a lot of chaos in Tuku at this past Tribal Council.

Now, is he ever going to tell Rachel that he is the one who saved her? We are typically against the idea of sharing this sort of information, or at least that’s the case if you are talking about an idol still in the game. At this point, he doesn’t really get anything out of keeping it quiet when it can show Rachel he wants her in the game. Any move is a risk in the game, though, any we have some faith in Sol trying to do the right thing.

