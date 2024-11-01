Survivor 47 episode 8 spoilers: The auction returns!

As you get yourselves both excited and prepared to see Survivor 47 episode 8 on CBS next week, we hope that you are ready for some nostalgia. After all, the auction is about to be back! This is an iconic part of the series, though we’ve seen less of it over the past few years until recently.

We know that one of the reasons that the auction has fallen on hard times is simply because it has become easier for some players to predict — and as you would imagine, that is frustrating for producers, who like for things to be pretty unpredictable.

Below, you can view the full Survivor 47 episode 8 synopsis to get some more insight all about what lies ahead:

“He’s All That” – The classic SURVIVOR auction is back with a twist! One castaway bites into a little more than food, which leads to a game-changing opportunity. Then, another wild tribal council results in the first member of the jury, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Nov. 6 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.

As for who is in the most danger at this point, we do think that Gabe is still not set up in the best spot, given that he does not seem to know people are conspiring against him. However, at the same exact time we would look at the likes of Sam and Sierra as well — if they are such an obvious duo to a lot of people, it makes a lot of sense to try and split them up to a certain extent.

