Survivor 47 episode 8 preview: Chaos ensues as jury begins

As we look towards Survivor 47 episode 8 on CBS next week, why not celebrate that we’ve officially reached the jury phase?

Well, the first thing to note here is that we are anticipating that there is going to be SO MUCH drama more or less around every turn, and why wouldn’t there be, all things considered? The big fracture within the Tuku tribe was revealed and with Tiyana gone, we’re not sure they will be a cohesive group moving forward. The promo suggested that multiple sides are all going to be duking it out, which is of course what we want!

Perhaps more than anything else, the exciting thing about where things stand is that we’re not sure that there is a single dominant group in the game. Genevieve may be the best player, but we can’t discount Rachel at the same exact time even though she was an underdog. Sol is a fascinating person to watch, and Kyle has proven to be affable and good in challenges. We like this season because there is no super-clear frontrunner!

Of course we do think that more idols and advantages are coming, but more than that, the best thing you can do at this point in the game is be a threat without looking like you are a threat. This is why it is easy to say that people like Sam and Sierra could be early targets, or why Gabe is probably going to be blindsided at some point. One of the other narratives this season is the downfall of the overconfident. Gabe has certainly had multiple confessionals where he feels like everyone around him are just tools for him to play around with, and he may be missing out on the human element that informs certain moves.

