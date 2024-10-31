Survivor 47 episode 7: Tiyana Hallums voted out after twists

After we praised Jeff Probst last week on Survivor 47 for not making the game too complicated, let’s just say he went back on things here. After all, before the immunity challenge we saw the remaining twelve people divided into two different groups. The winning group (as in, the last group standing) got group immunity. Meanwhile, the last person standing from the other group would get individual immunity.

In other words, only five out of twelve people could be voted out. What is this nonsense? Isn’t it easy immediately to think that somebody is going to get hosed?

Anyhow, without further ado, here are the teams.

Yellow Team – Genevieve, Sierra, Teeny, Saul, Andy, and Sam.

Blue Team – Rachel, Caroline, Sue, Tiyana, Gabe, and Kyle.

The Blue Team was in big trouble just based on makeup alone — oh, and if they lost, Rachel is the only person here not on the original Tuku tribe. Isn’t that a problem? Well, it manifested itself to be given that the Yellow Team won safety, and Kyle was the only person immune from the blue group.

So what was the debate here?

Well, it was complicated. Tuku realized that getting rid of Rachel would put a huge target on them. Many of them wanted Gabe out anyway, and this was a great chance to do that. However, at the same time, it was a big risk and Caroline didn’t want to do it.

What they did not realize at the same time here is that Sol found an advantage that would allow him to send something over to the players in the game. One of them would be able to choose between two advantages. Unsurprisingly, Sol chose to send Rachel the advantage, and she chose Safety Without Power. She left Tribal, and then everything for Tuku changed. Only four people out of twelve could be eligible be voted out. What a mess.

Things get heated

It was clear from when Rachel left that the plan was probably going to be to take her out of the game. The tribe scrambled, and Tiyana was the eventual casualty. Honestly, we thought Gabe was a goner, especially since there wasn’t much of an edit towards her leaving at all tonight.

