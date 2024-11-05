Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 star on John Dutton’s exit

The return of Yellowstone season 5 is coming in just a matter of days and in a sense, we are truly at an end of an era.

While in theory there is still a chance that a season 6 for the show happens with Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly, we are at a point right now where nothing has been close to decided. The most important thing is just that they stick the landing with the story in front of them first and foremost, and the priority there has to be resolving what happened when it comes to John Dutton.

The producers and cast are keeping it firmly under wraps how John exits the show, though it is very-much clear that Kevin Costner is gone. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Hauser frequently uses the word “loss” when discussing the story ahead, while also noting that “the year is really picking up the pieces and moving on.” He speaks as though this is the end of at least one story, but also noted that it was such a pleasure being able to work in the beautiful Montana environment every day. He certainly speaks like someone who would love nothing more than the opportunity to come back at some other point to play Rip again.

Cole did also indicate that through the entire process of filming the end of the show, he had the pleasure of actually knowing what was going on with just about every storyline — mostly because he was involved in so many! You had what was going on with the Bunkhouse and then with Beth, but he also alludes to another, still-mysterious storyline that he also worked on, as well.

