Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: New Jimmy teases?

In less than a week’s time, the long-awaited arrival of Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 is going to be on the Paramount Network. Are you ready for what comes with it?

Well, for us personally, we are both excited but also nervous at the same time. There is so little in the way of accurate information about what lies ahead! Think about the fact that John Dutton is in the trailers and yet, there is little evidence to suggest that he will actually be on the show. Or, think about the fact that specifics surrounding a number of supporting characters. Think in terms of Jefferson White’s Jimmy, for example, who has been at the 6666 ranch in Texas for a good while at this point.

So, is the character still going to be there for the second half of the season? Based on all early indications that we have at the moment, that appears to be the case. If you head over to White’s Instagram, you can see some new photos of the actor hyping up the November 10 return. Now, this is not a guarantee that the character will be in that episode, but it feels clear you will see him before the story concludes.

These images do also remind us that there has been talk aplenty regarding a 6666 spin-off at some point. We know that this is something that a lot of people would love to see happen, but last we heard, the project is on hold. Even though Taylor Sheridan is at this point an owner of the iconic real-life ranch, it actually does have a lot of limitations given the people who live and work there. We do tend to think some of this could be figured out eventually, but that doesn’t mean it is going to happen right away.

