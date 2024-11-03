Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 video: More on Beth, Jamie rivalry

As we prepare for the launch of Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 in just one week, we probably don’t have to tell you some things. Take, for starters, the idea that things are going to be getting pretty messy between two of the main characters. As a matter of fact, you can argue that they will be violent!

If you remember the end of season 5A for a moment here, it was clear that the two were ready to do whatever they were in order to kill each other. Will they do it directly? That remains a mystery, but we tend to think that at this point, both of them have to be looking over their shoulder to a certain extent.

So as we prepare further for the epic return, why not hear from Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley themselves? If you head over to the link here, you can see a new video in which the two actors do their best to describe this relationship, from the drama to the violence to how it all started. The two actors have made a point that their characters were close when they were really young, and that does amplify the heartbreak that went along with the ultimate betrayal. Then, add to that a hundred or so other things that have transpired since.

This video does actually serve as a pretty perfect reminder of what Paramount Network has done so well when it comes to Yellowstone. They’ve done a great job at making people aware of the show’s stories without actually sharing a lot of footage for the remaining episodes. They have worked to ensure that the stories are extremely secretive, and for good reason given that the likely death of John Dutton will be front and center among everything.

Do you think that Jamie is going to be killed before Yellowstone season 5 wraps up?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

