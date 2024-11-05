The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon EP on season 4 … and season 5?

We are more than aware at this point that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 is happening, as it is currently in production. What’s happening beyond that? Well, this is where at least some of the mystery lies at present.

Now, all signs suggest that if a season 4 happens, it will likely be in Spain — the same spot that the third season is taking place. Where things could be a little different is in the event there is a season 5. Technically, that is possible … but it’s also a crazy thing to think about since nobody knows what the state of the franchise will be at that point.

Nonetheless, in an interview with Collider, here is some of what showrunner David Zabel had to say about what the future of the series looks like, and also how much he’s thought about season 4:

I have a little bit. Who knows if it will happen. If we get a Season 4, it will be an outgrowth and a continuation of the story we’re telling in Season 3. That’s the pattern I’ve fallen into now. I think in 12-episode segments in my mind, which is two seasons of the show. There are six episodes in a season, so far. The first 12 were all of a piece, and if there’s a next 12, they will similarly be of a piece. If you ask me about Season 5, all bets are off. I have no idea about that.

We tend to think that the pinnacle of the show will be Daryl and Carol finding their way home, but who knows if that turns out to be the case? The other question mark at present is who else from the first two seasons will continue that a lot of characters either died or departed in some way in the closing episodes in France.

