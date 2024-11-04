The Penguin season 1 episode 7: Clancy Brown on Sal’s death

We are not exactly surprised that The Penguin season 1 episode 7 killed off a major character in Salvatore Maroni. Didn’t it have to eliminate a piece to keep the stakes high?

The irony here is how Clancy Brown’s character was actually taken out — via a heart attack. Even though this is a crazy and brutal show, his story ended in a way that a lot of stories do all over the world. This clearly frustrated Oz, given that he wanted to take him out himself. It’s why he shot him multiple times after the fact, almost as though he could take some unearned ownership from the situation.

So what did Brown himself have to say about it? Well, in a new interview with Variety, the actor (who has now died on Dexter: New Blood, Gen V, and now The Penguin in a short period of time) had the following to say:

“I thought it was a great joke … That’s in there in order to add another little layer of frustration onto Oz. Oz is a beast like Sal, and he needs to kill in a way that is satisfying for him. And that was very unsatisfying.”

Now, of course Oz has to find that satisfaction elsewhere, and we do tend to think that a great deal of his focus is going to be geared around doing whatever he can to take out Sofia. We know that she wants revenge and will do whatever she can to get it. She’s got Francis in her possession, and she’s got Oz being brought her way — and this is after blowing up his base. As of right now, Cristin Milioti’s character clearly has the upper hand, but is it going to stay that way for long? It’s a mighty-fine question…

Related – Be sure to get more thoughts about the finale for The Penguin

What do you most want to see moving out of Sal’s death on The Penguin season 1?

Do you want Clancy Brown to play a slightly-more permanent role soon? Share right now in the comments, and also come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







