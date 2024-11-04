The Penguin season 1 episode 8 (finale) promo: Who will die?

Next week on HBO and Max, you are going to have a chance to see The Penguin season 1 episode 8 — are you remotely ready for what is ahead?

Well, the primary event entering the finale is, of course, the one that the producers have been setting up for several weeks now — the showdown between Oz Cobb and Sofia. Colin Farrell’s character is seemingly being brought to her now, having been knocked unconscious at the end of this past episode.

The promo for the show’s final episode suggested that everything will be coming to a head, and that Oz is going to try and fulfill the destiny and promise he made to his mother when he was young to make something of himself. The keys to the city are right there in front of him, but he has to doge another set of obstacles in order to fully get there. Farrell and Cristin Milioti better have a lot of screen time within this episode, given that this is truly when the show is at its best.

For those who are unaware, it is not surprising that the promo refers to the finale as the “final episode” overall — this was designed to be a limited series, and it should carry more into the events of The Batman: Part II. Is it possible that a spin-off or some other extension of the franchise will be coming down the line? We would not rule that out, but it’s hard to really speculate on what that is when you’ve got both a show and a movie to get through. We know that HBO is courting big characters, so odds are it would be some sort of a name casual audiences re familiar with. We are very worried that Sofia will die, but we hope it doesn’t happen…

