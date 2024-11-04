One Piece season 2 premiere date: A November 2024 update

Is there a chance we are going to hear something more about a One Piece season 2 premiere date between now and the end of November?

There are a number of reasons to praise the Netflix anime / manga adaptation, but we will start by saying this: It is the rare sort of show that can bring fans of the source material together with people who have never heard of it prior. The first season had widespread acclaim for its writing, casting, and visual spectacle; we know that it has been a while since the first season aired and while it would be great to have more episodes back soon, that does not appear as though it is going to happen.

So what are we looking at here instead? Well, the most likely scenario is that One Piece will be back at some point next year. The cast and crew have been back at work now for a handful of months, and we hope that things are going swimmingly! We know that the new season will bring in popular characters including Smoker and Dr. Kureha, and who knows? There could also be a few new surprises that turn up here and there.

Now, we would love to be able to say that all of this means that another announcement or two is coming this month, but we honestly don’t think we’ll hear much of anything. Most of the casting news that the show likely wanted to reveal they already have; meanwhile, a specific premiere date will probably not be revealed until the spring, if not later. We would just like the show to be super-active as a way to keep people engaged during this really long break; this is always going to be one of the tricky things that comes with big-budget Netflix shows. They take a long time to make, and even when they are doing, you still have post-production!

