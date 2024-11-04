Outlander season 7 episode 9: ‘Unfinished Business’ details

We are absolutely aware of the fact that Outlander season 7 has been off the air quite a long time — and yet, it is almost over! The series will be returning to the network for more the next chapter on November 22, and the title for episode 9 is “Unfinished Business.”

When you are thinking in terms of size and scope, is this the most expansive version of the show that we’ve seen so far? It feels easy to argue that! Remember for a moment that you’ve got Jamie and Claire doing something totally different from Roger, who is also in a totally different time from his wife Bree. There is a lot going on, both in terms of personal priorities for the characters and then also the larger Revolutionary War in the past. These remaining eight season 7 episodes are going to be out to accomplish a lot, and maybe even tie in a handful of loose ends. Remember that once upon a time, season 7 could have been the final one — we are lucky to be getting a season 8 instead.

Now, if you do want to get a few more details on season 7 episode 9 now, check out the full synopsis below:

Jamie, Claire, and Ian return to Lallybroch. Young Ian reconnects with his family in a time of need, while Claire deals with the fallout from a long-held secret. Roger and Buck search for Jemmy in the past.

What we hope at this point is that each episode carries with it its own little reveal; that way, all of them feel all the more important and memorable. There are going to be reasons aplenty to smile through a lot of the stories ahead, but let’s not forget that at the same time, this show is a drama. It is going to do things that occasionally make you tear up!

