Is Murder in a Small Town new tonight on Fox, November 5?

Is Murder in a Small Town new tonight over on Fox? Well, if you do want more mysteries as soon as possible, how can we blame you? This show has proven itself to be pretty darn entertaining in the amount of time we’ve had it around.

Unfortunately, and for the second straight week, you are not going to have it on tonight. As for the reason why, the answer is not actually that complicated: The Presidential Election. This is far from the only series out there taking the night off, as just about every broadcast network has alternative programming planned. They do not want to run the risk of losing viewership — and why would they, all things considered?

For now, the biggest thing that we can simply do is simply set the stage for what’s ahead on November 12 is that Murder in a Small Town will be back, and there is also going to be a notable guest star in Paula Patton. You can see the season 1 episode 6 synopsis below for more:

A murderer is on the loose and is headed towards Gibsons. In a race for time, the suspect’s psychiatrist notifies Alberg of the potential threat after receiving a haunting text message. Alberg launches an investigation that takes an unexpected turn in the all-new “The Madness Method” episode of Murder In A Small Town airing Tuesday, Nov 12 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MST-106) (TV-14 L,V)

Now, remember that in the event that you want to see this show back for another batch of episodes, the best thing that you can do is check it out live! We are certainly eager to get more, but it really just comes down to the live numbers along with the DVR recordings and streams after the fact. In the end, we’ll just have to wait and see how it all plays out…

What do you most want to see on Murder in a Small Town when it airs again on Fox in a week?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

