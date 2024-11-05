Is Dancing with the Stars 33 new tonight on ABC, November 5?

Is Dancing with the Stars 33 new tonight on ABC? Of course, we more than understand why you would want more soon! So much of this show is about escapism and momentum, and this has already been an atypical season in some ways. Remember, after all, that we’ve already seen a break in the action once due to a Vice Presidential Debate.

Unfortunately, this is now poised to happen all over again, and there is another break in the action tonight. As for the reason why, it is once again tied to politics — or, to be specific this time around, the Presidential Election. The vast majority of shows are off the air, so this is not some sort of situation where one can be isolated from all the others.

So what is there to look forward to? Honestly, something pretty epic as Tuesday, November 12 is going to mark the 500th episode of the series. With that, of course, is going to come a lot of opportunities for the show to pay tribute to its past. You can see some of the dance spoilers below, in the event you have not already.

Super Bowl Champion Danny Amendola and pro Witney Carson will perform a Quickstep, inspired by Helio Castroneves and Julianne Hough’s performance in season five, to “Hey Pachuco” by Royal Crown Revue.

“The Bachelor” Joey Graziadei and pro Jenna Johnson will perform a Contemporary, inspired by Riker Lynch and Allison Holker’s performance in season 20, to “Work Song” by Hozier.

NBA Champion Dwight Howard and pro Daniella Karagach will perform an Argentine Tango, inspired by James Hinchliffe and Sharna Burgess performance in season 23, to “Santa Maria (Del Buen Ayre)” by Gotan Project.

TV star Chandler Kinney and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform an Argentine Tango, inspired by Kellie Pickler and Derek Hough’s performance in season 16, to “Para Te” by Appart.

Olympian rugby player Ilona Maher and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Quickstep, inspired by Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold’s performance in season 25, to “Chuck Berry” by Pharrell Williams.

Olympian gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and pro Rylee Arnold will perform a Viennese Waltz, inspired by Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas’ performance in season 31, to “Glimpse of Us” by Joji.

Related – Get more discussion now regarding Dancing with the Stars, including a few more details on what all is ahead

What are you most excited to see on Dancing with the Stars 33 when the show returns in a week?

Who are you rooting for? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







