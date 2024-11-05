Is High Potential new tonight on ABC? Season 1 episode 7 news

Is High Potential new tonight on ABC? Well, we recognize first and foremost that this show has done a great job of build enthusiasm in a short amount of time.

Honestly, going into the Kaitlin Olson series we had no clear idea as to what to expect. Sure, it is clear that she has a dedicated fanbase thanks to It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia but at the same time, it is really hard to launch a network show these days. However, it has performed really well so far, especially in viewership after the fact.

Now, here is the bad news: High Potential is not going to be back on the air tonight. As for the reason why, let’s just say that it is tied to the Presidential Election, which is really just taking a lot of shows across the board off the air. The plan here is for it to return on November 12 with season 1 episode 7, which is titled “One of Us.” You can see more news about that below:

Morgan agrees to show Ava around the LAPD, but things quickly take a dangerous turn when the precinct is held hostage by the friends of a recently convicted man. Can Morgan and the detectives outsmart their captors and lead everyone to safety?

What other news are we expecting soon?

Well, let’s put that in pretty simple terms: We absolutely anticipate that something more on a season 2 is going to be announced over the next month or so. There is zero reason to think that ABC is going to wait on this given the success so far, especially when you consider the fact that production on the first season is already done.

Moving into the rest of the season, of course we expect for there to be some great cases and humor — but also, chances to get all the more invested in every one of these characters.

What do you most want to see moving into High Potential season 1 episode 7 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates very soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







