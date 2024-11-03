Grey’s Anatomy season 21: Sarah Drew still open to return

We know that Grey’s Anatomy season 21 is starting to get deep into its run on ABC, but there are still episodes to be filmed! With that, can’t you also say that the door remains open to see Sarah Drew and/or some other former cast members come back?

We’ve already heard Drew say on multiple occasions that she would be interested in coming back in the right situation. While nothing remains clear right now insofar as to a specific plan, that hope is still out there!

In speaking further to People Magazine on the subject of a return, here is at least some of what Drew had to say:

“I always say that that door is always open, that place is like family to me and I love going back and visiting so, you know, ball’s in their court.”

If producers do want to bring the Mistletoe Murders star back this season, odds are they will need to figure this out over the course of the next few months. Otherwise, we could be waiting even longer. There is no word about a season 22 at the moment, but we do remain hopeful here that it is coming. Even though the ratings for season 21 have shown some dips, remember that Grey’s Anatomy is airing at a later timeslot now, and the bulk of its viewership comes from streaming. Whenever the show does reach its end, we mostly just hope that there is a long buildup to it so that everyone has a chance to come up with a great ending.

Absolutely, there will be more chances later on to talk endings — for now, let’s just hope great stuff is coming over the rest of the season.

