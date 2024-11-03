The Marlow Murder Club episode 3 spoilers: Last before finale

Next week on PBS, The Marlow Murder Club episode 3 is going to air, and there is one bit of bad news to say about it already. Can you believe the end of this season is almost here? There are only two episodes left and while we know that more seasons have been ordered, who is to say when those are going to air? Also, stateside this is a show that is still slowly picking up an audience.

One of the silver linings to there being such a short season here is ultimately rather simple: There is going to be a lot packed in to a pretty short period of time here. Over the course of episode 3, a number of puzzle pieces are going to start to be a little bit clearer.

Want to learn a little bit more about what is ahead? Go ahead and check out the full The Marlow Murder Club episode 3 synopsis:

With the team in a race against time to stop the killer, Tanika decides to bring Judith, Becks and Suzie into the police investigation as civilian advisors. Evidence from the break-in points to the owner of the local rowing club, but the team can’t find solid evidence to connect her to the murder. Following another lead, the trio visit the office of a local lawyer, and suspect that he’s hiding something. They plan a thrilling heist and retrieve vital hidden evidence. The police make a forensic breakthrough on the crime scene evidence – have they caught their killer? The team rush to apprehend a suspect, only to realize that they were on the wrong track and have made a fatal mistake. With the investigation suffering a big setback, Tanika and the trio must reconsider if they are on the right path.

Even if Tanika is not fully on the right track here, we certainly do think that there is still progress that will be made — and there’s a chance for a pretty darn good cliffhanger at the end.

What do you most want to see moving into The Marlow Murder Club episode 3 on PBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates down the road.

