Slow Horses season 5 premiere date: A November 2024 update

There is no denying that a Slow Horses season 5 is coming to Apple TV+ down the road — it has already been filmed!

With this very thing in mind, the #1 thing we have to wonder about is honestly quite simple: How long is the streaming service going to wait to bring us back to Slough House? Given the quality of this show, it is easy to argue that you would want more out there ASAP; yet, there are also some other factors at play. Typically it makes the most sense for networks and streaming services to not give you more than a season a year, largely so that each one can have a run in awards season.

With all of this in mind, let’s just say that it is pretty darn unlikely at this point that we’re going to get a premiere date for season 5 anytime soon. We tend to think that a late summer / early fall 2025 start is most likely here, as that would allow season 5 to have its own Emmy cycle. Of course, we 100% think that everyone will stick around for that!

As for what the primary story is going to be for the next season, what we can at least say is this: There will be a great chance to explore more of Jackson Lamb’s past. If you thought that season 4 did not give you enough Gary Oldman for whatever reason, there is a chance to see things change. Of course, we also tend to think that River, Louisa, and a number of other characters are going to get some time in the spotlight, as well.

As for when to expect a trailer…

We’ve already seen a small tease of what the next season will look like, but we tend to think that come June or July, we’ll have a chance to see a little bit more.

Related – Did you know that a Slow Horses season 6 has already been renewed?

What are you hoping to see from Slow Horses season 5 when the show eventually returns?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here — there are so many more great updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







