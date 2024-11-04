Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, November 5, 2024?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? If you were going into tonight feeling a certain amount of uncertainty, that is pretty understandable.

After all, remember that tomorrow is Election Day, and before we even knew the network’s schedule we recognized that there was a chance that this and so many other shows were going to be taking the night off. However, it turns out that this is not the case, as you are going to have a chance to see the crime drama starting at 9:00 p.m. Eastern. This is obviously subject to change but for now, we’re coming into the story with the expectation that things are going to go according to plan.

To get a few more details on what is coming, go ahead and check out the full NCIS season 22 episode 4 synopsis right now:

“Sticks & Stones” – After receiving intelligence on deadly threats to multiple locations that could lead to a catastrophic war, NCIS is called in to try to neutralize the danger, on NCIS, Monday, Nov. 4 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

What else should you be looking out for here?

While the synopsis does not indicate it directly, a lot of early intel right now suggests that we’re going to have a chance to see something big for Knight and Palmer — think a substantial update on where things are for the two of them after that happened at the end of last season. We can’t sit here and say that they are going to be together again, but it certainly feels like there is a lot of love still there.

Related – Get some more news now entering this NCIS episode, including other sneak previews for what to expect

What do you most want to see on NCIS season 22 when the show comes back on the air?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back here — there are a lot of other updates coming.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







