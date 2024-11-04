Is Only Murders in the Building new this week on Hulu, 11/5?

Is Only Murders in the Building new this week on Hulu? We certainly understand if the demand is out there for more of the show. How can there not be? Last week’s episode was everything that we could have wanted and then some, from a dramatic reveal to then also another shocking death.

As we move forward now, we are in a situation where the death of the beloved doorman Lester is going to loom large, and that’s in addition to a handful of other mysteries. Take, for example, what is going on with the missing dry-cleaning mogul in Nicky, someone who was mentioned in a news brief in season 4 episode 9 before his wife Sofia (Tea Leoni) first entered the picture.

This is where we do have to share the unfortunate news that there is no Only Murders in the Building on the air tonight. The series is currently on break due to last week being the finale. The good news here is that it has already been renewed for a season 5, and there is a lot of rejoicing to be done in regards to that!

So when will a season 5 actually air? Well, for now it appears as though the plan is to have it return at some point in 2025, especially since the writers are already at work trying to make the next chapter of the show as strong as possible. So long as filming is underway by the spring, we tend to think that a late summer / early fall start is possible.

As for whether or not season 5 is going to be the final one … let’s just say that we have to wait and see. Nothing has been noted on that yet.

