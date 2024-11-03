Only Murders in the Building season 5: Who should return?

An Only Murders in the Building season 5 is coming to Hulu down the road, and one of the great things about it is its deep bench. We know that there are a lot of big names who can and will appear, but for now, we want to put the focus on something slightly different. To be a big more specific, why not get more into specific characters who are essential to the show?

Let’s face it: There are some important people from the past who are worth seeing again. Some of them have actually vanished from thin air! You could realistically say that there are seven or eight worthy of a return but here, it felt right to narrow down the list ever so slightly.

Ursula – You may otherwise know her as the Gut Milk lady, but she was an integral part of the early seasons before disappearing outright. Because Lester is the murder victim, you need to see people around the Arconia for more evidence as who he was and how he acted over the years. Why wouldn’t you bring in someone who was so active?

Theo / Teddy Dimas – James Caverly’s omission in season 4 was one of the worst things about it. Meanwhile, we have not seen Nathan Lane in a couple of years! Yet, we do tend to think that Teddy could have ties to a lot of shady people, including the presumed-dead, or at least disappeared, Nicky, the local dry-cleaning king.

Cinda Canning – Given her history and desire for the spotlight, we do think it was rather odd she was not around in season 4 to discuss either Sazz’s death or the movie being made around the podcast — especially if she was a part of it! Tina Fey’s appearance may have little to do with Lester, but she feels like a character worthy of an an update. (Another one? Think Lucy.)

