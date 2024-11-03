Before season 1 episode 4: Are unique flashbacks ahead?

As we get ourselves closer to Before season 1 episode 4 on Apple TV+ in a matter of days, should we brace for something totally different?

Well, if nothing else, let’s say that the Billy Crystal drama may be trying something more ambitious than we ever expected. We have seen de-aging technology used here and there on TV, with Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker being a great example. Yet, it may also end up having a role to play here — whether it be in episode 4 or some other point down the road.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for BEFORE video coverage all season!

Speaking to Variety, Judith Light (who plays Lynn) indicates that at some point, you will see younger versions of her alongside Crystal’s Eli for the sake of the story:

“It was astonishing to see it … I have memories of what I was like at that age and photographs, but to have that time come to life on screen was just stunning and emotional. It’s probably the best use of AI, other than for medical purposes, that there could be. We have to be careful about it, but this was a beautiful use of the technology.”

Now, the real hope moving forward is that through understanding Eli and Lynn’s past, we may better understand what is actually going on with the child Noah in the present. That is the central mystery here, and there is a reason why the show is called Before. Even if that may not be abundantly apparent to us as of yet, we certainly anticipate the truth will be revealed in due time.

One thing we are totally for is more of Judith Light on the show, given that most of her appearances so far have been brief.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Before now, including some other details on what more is ahead

What do you most want to see on not just Before season 1 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







