Rescue: Hi-Surf season 1 episode 8 spoilers: ‘Drop In’

So what makes this particular story interesting? Well, a part of it comes down to being able to get to know these characters a whole lot better. We have a better sense now of who they are and with that, there is now a much better opportunity to understand what makes them tick. We do recognize that there is going to be a lot of rescues and action here and there, but that has come to be expected here. We’re just ready to dive a little bit more into the actual people, given that this is going to be what really gets people watching and eager in the long-term.

To get a few more details on what is ahead here, take a look at the full Rescue: Hi-Surf season 1 episode 7 synopsis:

Sonny, Em, Will and Laka race to the beach to find missing paragliders that plummeted into the ocean by a violent down draft. Kainalu invites Hina to a party with his ex-girlfriend and pretentious high school friends. Jenn doesn’t think Laka is serious enough for her, and Em and Will face temptation of rekindling their past romance. Meanwhile, Sonny secretly puts in his notice to retire and recommends Em as his replacement in the all-new “Drop In” episode of Rescue: Hi-Surf airing Monday, Nov 11 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RHS-108) (TV-14 L,S,V)

Does this mean that Em is actually going to get the gig? It’s something that would mark a significant step forward, but is this show really going to change up one of the central dynamics this early on? Well, that’s one of the things that we’re left to wonder at this point. It would, after all, be a pretty fundamental shift that is happening so much earlier than anyone would probably expect.

