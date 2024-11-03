Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 11/3?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Given that the Presidential Election is coming in just two days, we do think that there is reason aplenty to be hyped.

With that in mind, we are 100% happy to say that you are going to be getting more of Oliver on TV in just a matter of hours! He is currently set for 11:01 p.m. Eastern, meaning that the show is not looking to try any funny business here and you are going to get a show that will almost certainly be about one subject above all others.

Now that we’ve said, there is a reasonable question to be asked: How are we going to see the episode framed? Also, is HBO really going to release the main segment here on Thursday as they’ve done all season? By that point, almost anything said will be totally irrelevant. We just tend to assume that it will be election-related and a pressing subject, especially as people head to the polls.

There is one other thing that we would note at this point, and that is that there are seemingly only a few episodes left this season — after all, 30 tends to be the cap for Last Week Tonight these days. Our general sentiment is that you’ve got one this week, one the week after, and then at some point later this month, most likely the finale. We’ll let you know if that changes. Luckily, the show has been renewed, but by the time it comes back, it will likely be after a brand-new President is in office. It is going to be fair to say that around that point, this is a series that will have a whole number of different things to discuss.

